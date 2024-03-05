Sei Investments Co. Sells 17,669 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,669 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.43% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $218,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,123,000 after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,714,000 after buying an additional 54,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $8.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,711.33. The stock had a trading volume of 183,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,439.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2,164.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,500.53 and a twelve month high of $2,733.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.29 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,469.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,744 shares of company stock worth $11,607,678 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

