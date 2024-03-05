Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,275 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,852,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.74% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $206,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059,409 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,588,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,275,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,963,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016,910 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.29. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

