Seldon Capital LP Invests $1.33 Million in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Seldon Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. Futu makes up about 1.1% of Seldon Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FUTU. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Futu by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Futu by 18.7% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 205,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd increased its position in shares of Futu by 266.6% during the third quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd now owns 224,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 163,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 224.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.76.

Futu Stock Performance

NASDAQ FUTU traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.32. 858,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,010. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.56. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $67.49.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

See Also

