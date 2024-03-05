Seven Eight Capital LP Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,404 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in JD.com by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,590,000 after buying an additional 920,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.44. 18,314,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,577,821. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

