Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 541,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.21% of Archer Aviation as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 20,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 94,992 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $1,005,000. 45.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,926,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,765,512.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACHR traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,152,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,953. Archer Aviation Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

