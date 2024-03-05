Seven Eight Capital LP Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,914 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares during the period. Target makes up 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Target were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock traded up $18.09 on Tuesday, hitting $168.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,937,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $171.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.43. The company has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

