Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.16% of Forward Air at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 306.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 137.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FWRD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.26. 874,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,782. The company has a market cap of $777.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.00. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $121.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $338.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

