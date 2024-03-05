Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Snowflake by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.85.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total transaction of $297,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 758,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,529,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 5.7 %

Snowflake stock traded down $10.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.75. 14,311,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,077,374. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.56 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.87.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

