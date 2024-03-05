Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Snowflake by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.85.
In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total transaction of $297,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 758,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,529,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake stock traded down $10.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.75. 14,311,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,077,374. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.56 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.87.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
