Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after purchasing an additional 30,899 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $116.26. 1,390,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,070. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.80.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.89%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,458 shares of company stock worth $2,514,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $97.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

