Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,606 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $1,076,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $3,088,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.83. 8,008,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,659,336. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 876.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

