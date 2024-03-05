Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Sells 248 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWN stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,277. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

