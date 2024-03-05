Short Interest in Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Expands By 14.3%

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 216.0 days.
Adler Group Stock Performance
ADPPF remained flat at $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55. Adler Group has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.27.
Adler Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adler Group
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.