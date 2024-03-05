Short Interest in Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Expands By 14.3%

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 216.0 days.

Adler Group Stock Performance

ADPPF remained flat at $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55. Adler Group has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.27.

Adler Group Company Profile

Adler Group SA engages in the purchase, management, and development of multifamily residential real estate properties in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management, Adler RE, Consus, and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units, as well as It also engages in holding, operating, and selling commercial units; and the modernization, maintenance, real estate investment, development of middle income houses, and management of non-vacant units.

