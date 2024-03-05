Short Interest in Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Decreases By 9.3%

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,701,800 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the January 31st total of 2,979,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 128.0 days.

Advantage Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AAVVF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Advantage Energy from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

