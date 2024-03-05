Short Interest in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Decreases By 8.8%

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,500 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the January 31st total of 642,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $158.58. The company had a trading volume of 137,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,825. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.13. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $163.93.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 21.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

