Short Interest in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Decreases By 9.3%

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 826,700 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the January 31st total of 911,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BATRK. TheStreet upgraded Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com cut Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlanta Braves currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

NASDAQ:BATRK traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $38.50. 179,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,916. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55. Atlanta Braves has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $50.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

