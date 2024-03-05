Short Interest in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Decreases By 10.3%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the January 31st total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.
BCYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.66. The stock had a trading volume of 460,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,298. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.
