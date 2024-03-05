Short Interest in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Declines By 8.1%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,600 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the January 31st total of 437,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,451. Burning Rock Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burning Rock Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

