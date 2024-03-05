Short Interest in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Increases By 20.4%

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,100 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the January 31st total of 594,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,490,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $471,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 299,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,606,000 after acquiring an additional 30,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $355.64. The company had a trading volume of 233,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,944. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $357.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.97 and its 200-day moving average is $289.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

