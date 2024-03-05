Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Expands By 6.3%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,415,700 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 2,272,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,052.3 days.
Cellnex Telecom Price Performance
Shares of CLNXF remained flat at $36.39 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $42.58.
Cellnex Telecom Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cellnex Telecom
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.