Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Expands By 6.3%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,415,700 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 2,272,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,052.3 days.

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

Shares of CLNXF remained flat at $36.39 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $42.58.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

