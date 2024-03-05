Short Interest in Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Grows By 19.3%

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,179,700 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 988,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Crew Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CWEGF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.47. 9,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,089. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

