Short Interest in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Rises By 6.2%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,720,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 31st total of 9,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.5 days. Currently, 16.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,548. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of -1.48. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39.
Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals
In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $34,434.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,244,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $49,440.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,585 shares in the company, valued at $252,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $34,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,244,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,781 shares of company stock worth $562,860. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAWN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
