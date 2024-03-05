Short Interest in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Rises By 6.2%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,720,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 31st total of 9,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.5 days. Currently, 16.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,548. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of -1.48. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $34,434.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,244,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $49,440.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,585 shares in the company, valued at $252,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $34,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,244,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,781 shares of company stock worth $562,860. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 153.5% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,159,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,356 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,325 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $24,834,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,564,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,238 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAWN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.