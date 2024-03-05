Short Interest in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Declines By 13.0%

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the January 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of DLB traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.19. The stock had a trading volume of 297,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,916. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.41. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $75.87 and a 52 week high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $754,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,540.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,506 shares of company stock worth $5,839,788 in the last ninety days. 39.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 64.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,958,000 after buying an additional 181,904 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 331.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 31,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 9.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,135,000 after buying an additional 100,163 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,581,000 after buying an additional 21,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $1,324,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

