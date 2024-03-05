Short Interest in Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Rises By 5.6%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,500 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 270,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.2 days.

Dream Unlimited Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Dream Unlimited stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261. Dream Unlimited has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $19.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Dream Unlimited Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.0909 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.