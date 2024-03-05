Short Interest in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Expands By 19.7%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embecta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Embecta by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Embecta by 493.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Embecta by 1,254.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Embecta by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Embecta by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Price Performance

Embecta stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 262,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,138. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48. Embecta has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $775.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.92 million. Embecta had a net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Embecta will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Embecta’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

