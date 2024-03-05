Short Interest in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Decreases By 6.6%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 160,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:ENLV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.24. 30,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,280. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $60.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

