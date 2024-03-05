Short Interest in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Rises By 20.1%

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the January 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx
In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,797,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FedEx Stock Up 0.8 %
FDX traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.72. 1,376,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,172. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.92. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $190.83 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
