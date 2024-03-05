Short Interest in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Rises By 20.1%

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the January 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,797,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.56.

FedEx Stock Up 0.8 %

FDX traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.72. 1,376,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,172. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.92. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $190.83 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

