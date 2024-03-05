Short Interest in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Increases By 19.5%

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 920,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $32,855,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,697,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,208,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,284 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10,699.1% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,204,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,701 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $13.61. 627,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,952. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.86. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $168.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.17 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

