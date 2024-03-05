Short Interest in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Grows By 19.7%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,210,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 6,860,000 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTCI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

FTC Solar Trading Down 2.9 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 873.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.49. 706,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,277. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

