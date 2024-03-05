Short Interest in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Drops By 8.6%

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 829,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Glaukos Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE:GKOS traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.31. 734,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,473. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.08. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GKOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Glaukos in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Glaukos

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $4,856,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,284.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $4,856,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $101,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 423,970 shares of company stock worth $36,818,449. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.