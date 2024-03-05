Short Interest in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Drops By 6.3%

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 6,370,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 834,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 2.6 %

CAKE stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.85. 816,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,072. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $32.45. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 41.66% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 131,295 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,246,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 646,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.