Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Acquired by Rip Road Capital Partners LP

Rip Road Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 152.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,700 shares during the quarter. Six Flags Entertainment comprises about 7.4% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rip Road Capital Partners LP owned 0.38% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,971,000 after buying an additional 1,613,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,841,000 after buying an additional 483,965 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after buying an additional 1,387,734 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,156,000 after buying an additional 362,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.0% in the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 2,799,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,722,000 after buying an additional 300,359 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIX stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,993. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

