Sleepless AI (AI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $117.77 Million

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, Sleepless AI has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Sleepless AI has a total market capitalization of $198.83 million and $117.77 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sleepless AI token can currently be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00002342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sleepless AI Token Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessai.net/home.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 140,937,500 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 1.67325121 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $107,580,445.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sleepless AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sleepless AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

