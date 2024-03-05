Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Position Trimmed by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,832,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,607 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up about 2.5% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Snowflake worth $738,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.85.

Snowflake stock traded down $10.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,692,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,550. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.87. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $253,940.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,893,699.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

