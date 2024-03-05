Sourceless Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,986.66 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sourceless has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. Sourceless has a market cap of $212.96 million and approximately $10,986.66 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00015106 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00022009 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001283 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,690.67 or 1.00244182 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.93 or 0.00147844 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007889 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01013544 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $11,338.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

