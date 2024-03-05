S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 9.7% of Round Hill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1,366.6% during the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 26.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,654,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 579.0% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 7,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $448,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.7 %

S&P Global stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $422.41. 1,454,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.66. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

