S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,802 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of S&P Global worth $175,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $422.31. 1,434,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $437.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

