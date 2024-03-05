Status (SNT) Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, Status has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Status has a market cap of $176.55 million and $37.22 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00015069 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001299 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,340.83 or 1.00115449 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.78 or 0.00148228 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007939 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,517,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,517,862.91392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04940929 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $34,401,220.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

