Steem (STEEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $135.37 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, Steem has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $135.37 million and approximately $76.18 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,267.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.72 or 0.00620719 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.75 or 0.00127625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00053496 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.14 or 0.00226250 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00048812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.12 or 0.00153506 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 457,218,487 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

