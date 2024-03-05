Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SCM stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 124,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,385. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $313.09 million, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,358.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

