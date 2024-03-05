Sundar Subramanian Sells 5,799 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $304,911.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,399 shares in the company, valued at $809,679.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sundar Subramanian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Sundar Subramanian sold 2,475 shares of Progress Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $142,015.50.

On Monday, January 8th, Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of Progress Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $39,090.00.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $52.54. 752,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush upped their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

