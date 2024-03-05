Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SGRY. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

NASDAQ SGRY remained flat at $30.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 690,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,161. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -305.00 and a beta of 2.72.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,898 shares in the company, valued at $14,041,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $52,203.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,656.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,041,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,011,950 shares of company stock worth $267,926,146. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,092,000 after buying an additional 3,719,766 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 268.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,372,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,138 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,705,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

