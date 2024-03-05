Terra (LUNA) Price Up 61% This Week

Terra (LUNA) traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Terra has a market cap of $772.47 million and approximately $1.21 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra has traded up 61% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00001798 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000992 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000640 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 676,948,229 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

