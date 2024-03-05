Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 25,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 45,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.
About Texas Mineral Resources
Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Round Top rare earths project covering an area of 950 acres and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres located in Hudspeth County, Texas. The company was formerly known as Texas Rare Earth Resources Corp.
