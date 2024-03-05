The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Update

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the January 31st total of 4,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 331,451 shares of company stock valued at $28,524,420 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,525. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average is $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

