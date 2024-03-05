Tim Hwang Sells 30,131 Shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Stock

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) CEO Tim Hwang sold 30,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $41,882.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,838,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,213.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tim Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Tim Hwang sold 29,284 shares of FiscalNote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $53,296.88.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Tim Hwang sold 35,882 shares of FiscalNote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $36,240.82.

FiscalNote Stock Up 10.3 %

NOTE traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,610. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $256.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research lowered FiscalNote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Institutional Trading of FiscalNote

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the third quarter worth about $5,080,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,318,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

FiscalNote Company Profile

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

Featured Articles

