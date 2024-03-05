Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Shares Up 2.9%

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.69). 14,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 115,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.67).

Time Out Group Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 50.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.79. The stock has a market cap of £182.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -675.00 and a beta of 1.20.

About Time Out Group

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment business. It operates through Time Out Market and Time Out Media segments. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail, events, and sponsorship business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising, local marketing solutions, and live events tickets; as well as involved in franchise activities.

