Toll Brothers (TOL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) in the last few weeks:

2/28/2024 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $120.00 to $141.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $94.00 to $96.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Toll Brothers had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Toll Brothers was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/22/2024 – Toll Brothers was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/11/2024 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $94.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/8/2024 – Toll Brothers was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.87. 1,341,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.72.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.49%.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,273 shares of company stock worth $10,739,313 in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,039 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $128,982,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 164.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,949,000 after buying an additional 793,239 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,216,000 after buying an additional 772,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

