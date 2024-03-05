Toncoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $118.60 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00003982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion and approximately $118.60 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00023828 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00014911 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001279 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,976.33 or 0.99793775 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.17 or 0.00147634 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007842 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,103,765,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,103,728,130.567094 with 3,468,215,952.877506 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.72850678 USD and is up 2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 206 active market(s) with $108,898,728.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.