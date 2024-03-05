Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Trading Down 1.7%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 26,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 17,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total value of C$41,700.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,343 shares of company stock valued at $68,106. 16.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

