Ultra Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $86.25 million and $2.70 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,535.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.16 or 0.00623518 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00048139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.99 or 0.00154231 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00018584 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001399 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,663,328 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 362,663,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.25233419 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $3,097,470.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.